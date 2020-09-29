Parents have until Friday to decide whether their child should attend school in person or online.
Victoria schools will continue to offer in-person and virtual instruction, but parents who wish to switch between learning methods must notify their district by Friday. If students are content with their current learning method, notification is not necessary, district spokeswoman Shawna Currie said.
If a student switches learning methods, the change will happen at the start of the second nine-week grading period, which starts Oct. 19 and runs through the end of the semester.
“It’s really important for us to know ahead of time to plan for classroom space,” Currie said.
Earlier this month, district parent Amanda Boyd felt hesitant about sending her two children back to school. After a lot of thinking, she decided to send them back to face-to-face instruction on Sept. 8.
"I'm truly impressed with the way the school handled the situation going back," Boyd said. ”I have no regrets on that choice."
In July, Boyd, who has a third and fifth grader, was determined to keep her children home during the fall semester. But, her children needed peer interaction, she said, and that couldn't be replicated through a computer screen.
"The peer interaction was so important for my children," she said. "It was almost worth the risk.”
Boyd thinks with few COVID-19 cases reported in the first nine-week period, other parents also will choose to send their children back to school. Since opening, the district has reported 23 student cases and eight staff cases.
"A lot of parents like me were scared,” she said. "I think a lot of parents after watching and seeing that it's okay will make the choice to send their kids back.”
The Friday notification deadline is only necessary for families who want to change their learning method. Students who want to remain the same will not need to notify the district.
At the elementary level, teachers either teach in person or virtually. Secondary teachers instruct both. Knowing what method students will switch to early is key to balancing classroom space with virtual instruction, Currie said.
“We want to make sure that we’re able to adequately plan,” she said.
If an elementary student chooses to switch learning methods, they will most likely get a new teacher, Currie said.
The district opened to face-to-face instruction on Sept. 8 after being closed since March. All students started remotely for the first few weeks of the semester.
About 33% of elementary students chose remote instruction and about 67% opted for in-person learning, which accounts for 1,943 remote and 3,945 in-person students, according to early September enrollment numbers. Of middle and high school students, 2,551 chose remote learning; 6,927 chose in-person instruction; and 736 are undecided.
The district will continue to offer remote instruction through the first semester. District officials will evaluate the state of the COVID-19 pandemic before deciding whether remote instruction will continue to the spring semester, Currie said.
