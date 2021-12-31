Tucked away in a corner of the Victoria Public Library, library assistant Rebecca Sevier read a story about a pugnacious little dinosaur to a group of children and their parents.
The story was simple, but its rhymes and narrative encouraged the children to follow along and participate in the reading. After the story, Sevier instructed the children in a simple dance that tested their ability to follow instructions and followed that up with an activity where the children were to help her locate a gingerbread man hiding on a board behind felt obstacles.
This was all part of the Pre-K Power class put on by the library. The goal of the class is to prepare children for kindergarten by teaching them the skills and knowledge that are expected for new kindergarten students, and it's been an effective teaching tool for parents whose children aren't attending a formal pre-K class.
"It helps them to read with emotion," said Justin Reyes, whose three sons were in attendance.
With the new year right around the corner, it's time for parents of young children to start looking ahead to the next school year and considering their education options.
The Victoria Independent School District's prekindergarten registration for the 2022-2023 school year will begin Feb. 1, said Ashley Scott, the district's executive director of communications and public relations. Pre-K education is important in establishing knowledge and skills that make children be considered ready for kindergarten, said Carol Dippel, the district's early childhood coordinator. For parents who are unable to send their kids to attend formal pre-K education, there are other options available as well.
The Victoria school district uses Frog Street, an early childhood education curriculum, to reach readiness standards for kindergarten in their pre-K classes, Dippel said.
"The instruction is tailored to meet the needs of each individual student’s developmental goals," she said.
There are four multifaceted skills children must have to be considered ready for kindergarten, Dippel said.
First, children need have strong language skills. They must be able to speak in complete sentences, understand two-three step directions and describe and compare objects.
Children also need reading readiness skills. These include reading books as intended, reciting the alphabet and recognizing letters, connecting letters to sounds and recognizing and writing their own name.
While children aren't expected to know multiplication or long division, they are expected to count from one to 30, recognize basic shapes and manipulate objects to solve simple word problems.
Finally, children need social and emotional skills that include interacting with other children, paying attention for at least five minutes to a task an adult is leading and displaying self control when following directions.
Children who attended pre-K are more likely to be have these skills upon beginning kindergarten, according to the Texas Education Agency. About 57.6% of children that attended pre-K are considered kindergarten-ready, while just 41.7% of students who did not attend pre-K are considered ready for kindergarten.
The Victoria school district's pre-K program offers tuition-based and state-funded enrollment, Scott said. Children who qualify for the state-funded option will have guaranteed enrollment, and the tuition-based option is for children who do not qualify for state funding.
For parents who can't send their children to pre-K, there are other options to help their children learn the skills for kindergarten, like the library's Pre-K Power class.
"All those first skills to get our early learners ready for kindergarten, that's what we focus on in that class," said Alex Torres, a library aid who teaches the class.
Pre-K Power focuses on the same skill sets that formal pre-K classes do, but it is only offered once a week at the library.
At Pre-K Power, parents are welcome, Torres said.
"We very much encourage our parents to participate," she said.
The parental participation helps make the children feel more comfortable about participating in the lessons, Torres said. It also helps parents commit the lessons to memory and bring the teachings home.
