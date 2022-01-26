Quality early education is critical to a child’s social, emotional, and academic development and is the foundation for lasting love of learning.
Starting Tuesday, Victoria school district will open a pre-registration “Round-Up” for all community members interested in Head Start 3kindergarten, prekindergarten, and kindergarten classes.
The district offers a full-day program for students who meet the eligibility requirements and turn 3 or 4 on or before Sept. 1. All children who are 5 on or before Sept. 1 are eligible to attend kindergarten. Each child will require separate applications.
By pre-registering your young students, VISD hopes to improve staffing and classroom planning to better meet the needs of the children and families. Parents will “pre-register” by filling out an online application expressing interest in one of our early childhood programs.
All community members who have a child who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 and who might not otherwise qualify for the state-funded program are eligible to apply for limited tuition spots in our classrooms.
Starting Tuesday, the tuition application will also be opened. Parents interested in the tuition program for prekindergarten will complete the application form online through Feb. 18 for priority enrollment. Late applications will be accepted but space is limited and not guaranteed.
The regular tuition rate for the 2022-23 school year remains at $3,600. Student placement will be granted based on the date the application is submitted and on projected space at the requested campus.
Each 3kindergarten and prekindergarten classroom is staffed by a teacher and paraprofessional who have received extensive training in curriculum and childhood development. The kindergarten curriculum provides new concepts and experiences using the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills.
Children in families who meet the required qualifications for the state-funded prekindergarten program at no cost are guaranteed space in the schools. Parents who are unsure whether their family may qualify for the free 3k/Pre-K program, or have questions about the tuition-based process, should contact the Early Childhood Office at 361-788-2890.
To learn more about the VISD pre-registration “Round Up” program, visit visd.net.
The “Round-Up” pre-registration and tuition-based prekindergarten application will be posted at visd.net on Tuesday.
