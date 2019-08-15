The Victoria school district has received an overall C rating this year from the Texas Education Agency, according to online reports.
The state agency released its 2019 accountability ratings Thursday, in which school districts and campuses are measured on performances of student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps. Districts and campuses received ratings of A, B, C, D, or F for overall performance and performance in each domain.
Student achievement evaluates performance across all subjects for all students, on both general and alternate assessments, college, career and military readiness indicators and graduation rates. School progress measures district and campus outcomes in two areas – the number of students that grew at least one year academically as measured by STAAR results and the achievement of all students relative to districts or campuses with similar economically disadvantaged percentages. Closing the gaps uses data to demonstrate differentials among racial and ethnic groups, socioeconomic backgrounds and other factors.
Last year, the Victoria school district and several of its campuses did not receive a rating because of a Hurricane Harvey exemption.
Crossroads school districts that were not rated last year were the Victoria school district, Bloomington ISD, Calhoun County ISD, Austwell-Tivoli ISD, Woodsboro ISD and Refugio ISD.
10 things to know how your district fared: Victoria ISD
Overall rating: C
Rating for student achievement: C
Rating for school progress: C
Rating for closing the gaps: C
Distinctions: Aloe Elementary earned a distinction in closing the gaps; Schorlemmer Elementary received a distinction in academic growth; Cade Middle School received distinctions in science and social studies; Hopkins Elementary received distinctions in science and postsecondary readiness; Mission Valley Elementary earned a distinction in academic growth; Vickers Elementary received distinctions science, math, reading, comparative academic growth and closing the gaps; and Victoria West High School earned a distinction in social studies.
Area that showed the most improvement: Schorlemmer Elementary, which was not rated in 2018 because of a Hurricane Harvey provision, improved from an overall campus score of 59 to 82. The campus improved in passing STAAR scores in third-grade reading, 66% to 78%, and third-grade math from 53% to 78%; fourth-grade reading from 60% to 63%, and writing from 51% to 55%; and fifth-grade reading from 76% to 80%, fifth-grade math improved from 77% and 84%, and fifth-grade science increased from 62% to 73% passing. The district had an overall improvement of 13.04%, said Superintendent Quintin Shepherd.
Area that still needs improvement: Crain Elementary School had an overall campus score of 61 this year, a decrease from an overall campus score of 85 last year, according to state reports. The campus received a D rating from the state and decreased in the domain of school progress from a score of 89 last year to 60 this year.
Campuses that did not pass: Guadalupe Elementary School and Stroman Middle School both received F ratings. Guadalupe Elementary closed at the end of the 2018-2019 school year when the district merged the campus with Dudley Elementary to help the district save funds.
Campus that scored the highest overall: Vickers Elementary received an overall score of 94, or an A rating, and is the only VISD campus to receive an A rating from the state.
Campus that received the most distinctions: Vickers Elementary earned 5 of 6 distinctions.
