The Victoria school board announced they received a rating of superior from the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas during a Thursday meeting.
The Victoria Independent School District received a perfect score of 100 for the 2019-2020 on a financial accountability worksheet developed by the Texas Education Agency, the Texas Business & Education Council and the Texas Association of School Business Officials.
“Victoria ISD has received a superior rating for 15 of the last 20 years,” said Randy Meyer, the district’s chief financial officer.
Last year, the district scored a 98 out of 100, he said.
The report is available on the TEA website.
There were four critical items on the worksheet, and not passing them results in a failure no matter the district’s score.
“If we were a district that saw a downturn, we would have far more involvement from the Texas Education Agency examining everything,” Meyer said.
Meyer thanked the district business department for their work ensuring the district remain in line with all rules and regulations.
