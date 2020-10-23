The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has awarded the Victoria School District the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the district’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, year ending Aug. 31, 2019.
“We are honored to receive the highest form of recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association,” said VISD Superintendent Quintin Shepherd. “Our tireless efforts to foster a culture of continuous improvement in all that we do enables us to receive honors like this, and always with an eye to the future.”
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. This is the 22nd consecutive year that Victoria school district has received this prestigious award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.