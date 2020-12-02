Victoria school district is putting additional guidelines in place for classroom celebrations to help maintain a safe and healthy environment for students and staff.
Classroom teachers will be able to hold holiday parties, if they wish, with current COVID-19 safety measures in place. These celebrations typically include students and parents sharing favorite homemade holiday treats. Due to COVID-19 concerns, only store-bought items will be allowed this year. Any homemade foods/snacks will not be handed out, according to a news release from the school district.
Also, due to COVID-19 guidelines in place, parent volunteers will not be used during any classroom parties in order to limit the number of visitors on campus.
If parents have questions regarding the holiday party guidelines for this year, they should contact their child’s campus.
