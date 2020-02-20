Melissa Rios looked back at her crying son as she spoke to the Victoria school board on Thursday.
“Every day (my kids) are asking if they will go to another school,” Rios said. “It’s hard to answer.”
Rios addressed the board during a public comment section of the meeting. She opposes the proposed attendance zone boundaries, which the board discussed during a workshop portion of its meeting.
Board members did not make a decision Thursday about the proposed boundary changes, but they scheduled a vote on Tuesday. Public comment was not permitted during the workshop, but the public could discuss the changes during the public testimony section at the beginning of the meeting.
Rios has two children who attend Schorlemmer Elementary School, a fourth-grader and a second-grader. They dread the idea of changing campuses, she said. Schorlemmer is one of the numerous campuses that could see attendance boundary changes pending a board decision.
“My kids feel at home at Schorlemmer,” she said as she wiped away tears. “They don’t want to go to another school.”
As Rios walked back to her second-grader, board member Margaret Pruett wiped her eyes with a tissue.
Three Boundary Analysis and Re-Zoning Task Force members of a total of 27 presented their findings and recommended changes to the board for review. The changes would adjust attendance zone boundaries to account for the growing student population in the northwest of Victoria.
The boundaries have not been changed since 2009.
Victoria ISD school board discusses a proposed grandfather clause which would apply to proposed attendance zone boundary changes. The board will vote on the proposed changes on Feb 25. pic.twitter.com/3RFGRVQb3Z— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) February 21, 2020
Schorlemmer and Vickers elementary schools are at over-capacity, and the proposed changes would adjust almost all elementary school boundaries to redistribute them southward. Shields, Dudley and O’Connor are the most underutilized campuses in the district, which is the reason for the southern shift in students, said Bob Templeton, of Templeton Demographics.
All but five elementary schools would be changed.
Task force member Julie Fulgham, who is the city’s development staff director, said she brought her experience as a professional planner to the task force. She added that she is the spouse of a Victoria educator.
“The health of a school district really plays into the health of a community,” she said.
Fulgham said the task force worked on five priorities to form their decisions, which was not easy. The plan was written because it better used the district’s facilities.
The northwest region is growing because of housing developments that are projected for the area, Templeton said.
Victoria school district’s enrollment is stable and is not projected to grow much, he said. He noted that the enrollment will peak between 13,724 to 14,486 in 2029-30.
Board president Tami Keeling noted that the task force did not choose a more aggressive rezoning plan because those school capacities will be reviewed every three years.
“That does not mean changes will be made every three years,” she said.
Keeling said the proposed changes is an excellent plan for the district to alleviate capacity issues.
Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said the proposed changes will get the district to that three-year mark for review again. He said the board should not get caught up in the long-term view.
“It’s safe to assume this will be a very different campus in three years,” Shepherd said regarding the possibilities of a bond, early childhood center or a magnet school.
The findings were presented before the board meeting during two public forums last week, with about 200 people attending the public meetings combined. During those meetings, Shepherd said a bond proposal could change the discussion regarding attendance zone change.
“It’s not something a superintendent does to a community. It’s something a community does for itself,” he said during Thursday’s meeting. “It’s not either or. It’s a what do you think.”
Rob Mallory said the task force visited several campuses and saw the over-capacity firsthand. An example Mallory used was sixth-grade lunch at Cade Middle School. He doesn’t see this issue as a one-solution fix, though.
“Both (the changes and the bond) are something that is needed and necessary discussion for the future,” he said. “I don’t see it as one or the other. It’s both.”
As always, VISD won't listen to or consider what concerns the residents have. But the school board will say, we want to hear your concerns,ideas, all input is welcome and that's as far as it gets.
