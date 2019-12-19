Victoria ISD school board reviewed real-time elementary student reading assessment data.
“This is the first live data we have seen,” said Board President Tammy Keeling. “Usually, we see it post-mortem.”
The data was presented during the board’s regular board meeting on Thursday at the administration building. It showed the rates of elementary students’ average reading scores, approaches to reading, whether they meet reading levels or master reading levels.
Board member Kevin VanHook did not attend the board meeting.
The data set was based on reading scores that are gathered every year and then compared to the same set of students, said Tammy Sestak, Elementary Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability executive director.
For instance, the fourth-grade data was compared to the third-grade data from last year.
By doing this, administrators can follow the performance and a child without comparing them to another one. It’s about watching that class grow based on their prior assessments, Sestak said.
“Chances are if you spend time on any of our campuses, you’ll hear our administration and teachers talking about data,” she said.
Principals across the 14 elementary schools discussed the data before the school board meeting. Sestak said Victoria ISD has an environment where campus administrators want to share their data with one another to better their students.
They found that fourth- and fifth-grade students saw gains in all areas of the reading assessment, Sestak said.
Third-graders on the other hand saw a drop in their assessment areas.
“The first time I saw (the data) my heart dropped,” Sestak said.
Second-grade assessments will be reviewed to ensure their rigor is the appropriate standard because the fourth-grade scores consistently increase. That means there might be something wrong with the third-grade data set, she said.
When data from across the district is added together and reviewed, that’s when trends can be found, Sestak said. The data will be used to make decisions about teaching methods after more data sets are found for comparison.
“Without action, data is just numbers,” she said.
Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said the district will continue to gather more data sets before making any decisions.
Keeling said she wants to look at how equity also plays a role in the collected data.
“This will help us line up the boardroom and the classroom,” Keeling said.
The board voted 6-0 to partner with Right at School, an affordable and flexible after-school program.
The program helps students with their homework and enhance reading, math, science and social studies skills.
Right at School program will be placed at Aloe, Chandler, DeLeon, Mission Valley, O’Connor, Rowland, Schorlemmer, Smith and Vickers elementary schools for the 2020-21 school year. It will run right at the end of school to 6 p.m. It will also be provided during student holidays.
Drop-ins and half-day options are available.
VISD staff will receive a 50% discount, families receiving free and reduced lunch will receive 20% off and there is a 10% sibling discount.
Next month the board will discuss next school year’s academic calendar and boundary lines of the district, which are subject to be changed.
“This is an immense conversation that will affect a number of students and their families,” Shepherd said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.