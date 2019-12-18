Victoria ISD school board members are scheduled to discuss the district’s rating on the state’s financial accountability system and hear a presentation on student data.
The board will meet for its regular meeting this year at 6 p.m. Thursday at the district’s administration building located at 102 Profit Drive.
A public meeting will be conducted during the meeting to discuss the Financial Rating System of Texas. A vote is not scheduled for the meeting. The item will be presented by France Koch, the district’s superintendent for Budget and Finance.
The state system is designed to help school districts manage their financial resources while remaining transparent.
Tammy Sestak, district executive director of elementary curriculum, instruction and accountability, will present findings from a recent assessment of the district’s student body.
Sestak presented the information to the principal professional learning community meeting earlier this month.
That discussion and her findings will be presented to the board as an information item during Thursday’s meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.