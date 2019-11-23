The Victoria ISD school board will have a specially called meeting Tuesday to discuss a proposal from Sunshine Energy.
The board will vote on whether to work with consultants to review the company's application for a Chapter 313 tax limitation. The meeting has no other agenda items.
Sunshine Energy, a project through Caprock Renewables from Austin, wants to apply for tax limitations though Chapter 313 or the Texas Economic Development Act.
If approved, the application will be sent to the Texas Comptroller for further review.
The tax code allows businesses to receive a 10-year limitation on taxable property values for a school district's maintenance and operation tax.
