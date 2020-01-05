The Victoria ISD school board will meet for a special meeting Tuesday.
The special meeting will be at 4 p.m. at the Administration Building, 102 Profit Drive. The board will discuss what is labeled a Level 3 grievance by a district employee.
“The hearing will be in closed session and the board may or may not take action following the hearing,” district spokeswoman Shawna Currie said.
Currie said she can’t comment about the nature of the complaint.
“It is more of a procedural complaint and not a complaint against a particular person within the district,” she said.
Filing a complaint happens in three levels, according to the Victoria ISD employee handbook.
Level 3 happens after the two subsequent levels were unsuccessful, and it is presented to the school board.
Level 1 complaints must be filed within 15 days and is filed with immediate supervisors.
Level 2 occurs when an employee did not receive relief from Level 1. This level complaint goes to the superintendent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.