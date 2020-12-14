The Victoria Independent School District is seeking the input of students, parents and staff as it builds on the district calendar for the next school year.
In years past, the district calendar was designed in accordance with state law, which requires the scheduling of at least 75,600 minutes or 180 instructional days during the school year.
That school year begins the week of the fourth Monday in August.
As a District of Innovation, VISD is allowed additional flexibility when building its district calendar.
One area where flexibility exists is with the first and last days of instruction. VISD is allowed greater flexibility with its district Calendar Committee in scheduling the school year’s start and end.
In March 2016, the district’s board of trustees approved VISD’s District of Innovation status, which may not exceed five years. VISD’s designation expires in the spring. At that time, the district will provide a new District of Innovation plan supporting one or more areas of innovation.
Students, parents, and staff who would like to provide input in the design of the 2021-2022 district calendar can participate in a Thoughtexchange by visiting my.thoughtexchange.com/scroll/598525725 or tinyurl.com/y6wxb9dh.
