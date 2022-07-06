VISD selects July 2022 Champion of the Month

Victoria school district and Atzenhoffer Chevrolet are continuing to recognize a Champion of the Month throughout the summer, focusing on departments that work year-round at district campuses and facilities.
On Tuesday, Victoria ISD selected the July 2022 Champion of the Month with Johnny Torres, a network administrator in the VISD Technology Department, receiving the honor.
VISD and Atzenhoffer Chevrolet partnered in May 2021 to highlight one VISD staff member as the Champion of the Month each month. This staff member is nominated by their peers for showing commitment to going above and beyond in everything they do.
The Champion of the Month receives a brand new Atzenhoffer Chevrolet truck to drive around for the next month.
“I am very happy and thankful. I don’t feel like I deserve this, it’s kind of surreal. I hear about employees being selected as Champion of the Month, and I never thought it would be me, ” Torres said about winning the award.
Torres received several nominations across the district for July.
In nominating Torres, Melissa Walters commented “Johnny always goes above and beyond in everything he does. He is a great asset to the technology department and the district as a whole. He always strives to help people solve problems. I not only consider him a fantastic teammate but a wonderful friend. Nobody deserves this honor more."
