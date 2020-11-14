The Victoria school district is short on substitute teachers.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise, four campuses have closed because of the lack of substitutes to fill in when staffers need to quarantine.
Torres and DeLeon elementary schools closed as staffers tested positive or came in close contact with COVID-19. Because there weren’t enough substitutes to fill in the voids, the district sent both campuses home for remote instruction.
If the district had more substitutes on standby the closures may have been avoided, Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said.
The pandemic has put the district in a difficult position as staffers have to quarantine, Shepherd said. It’s hard to compare to previous years because there are so many factors at play.
“This isn't anything close to a normal year,” Shepherd said.
To try and avoid future elementary closures, district officials announced Friday the closure of both Victoria East and West high schools.
The goal for the closure is to free up personnel to fill in the gaps at the elementary level.
Shepherd said Friday, in response to the high school closures, that it is more difficult for elementary students to move to remote instruction compared to high school students.
To learn more information about how to become a substitute teacher contact the district’s substitute coordinator Leeann Giboney at 361-788-9228 ext. 40702.
Pay rates for substitutes vary depending on certifications and education level. It ranges from $100 a day, filling in for a teacher, for those with a valid teaching certificate to $63 a day for those with a high school diploma or GED. With a high school diploma or GED, people can fill in for paraprofessionals at the high school level or as a substitute teacher at the elementary level.
For those filling in for half the day, they will receive half of the daily rate. All new substitutes must attend substitute teacher training.
“Now more than ever, we need substitutes,” Shepherd said. “We need heroes to stand up every day.”
