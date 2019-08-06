The Victoria school district could see about $340,000 in energy savings during the coming five years after signing a contract with QuotEnergy, according to a news release.
QuotEnergy, an energy advisory firm based in Austin, focuses on energy procurement, demand reduction and renewables. The company has worked with the district for several years and has delivered millions of dollars in energy cost savings through multiple contracts, according to the news release.
Despite current market dynamics driving up energy prices, QuotEnergy has continued to find ways to lock in additional savings – from lowering demand charges and negotiating long-term energy contracts with senior decision-makers at top energy suppliers to increasing the district’s use of renewables and making its campuses more energy-efficient, according to the news release.
