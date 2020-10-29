Starting Friday, all Victoria secondary schools will have an early release schedule.
Victoria school district has redesigned the instructional week for all middle school and high school campuses in an effort to provide additional opportunities for student success and increase support for teacher planning.
The early release will continue each Friday.
“VISD is focused on continuous improvement supporting student success, and the schedule redesign is in support of continuous improvement,” said Susanne Carroll, Ed.D., assistant superintendent curriculum, instruction and accountability
A survey of parents and students and a ThoughtExchange provided to staff overwhelmingly supported structures that allowed teachers to have additional time for planning both face-to- face and remote instruction and allow time for teachers to communicate with parents and students on a more individualized level.
Each middle school campus will have the same morning schedule, as will each high school. The schedule following dismissal will be unique to each campus. However, regardless of campus, the afternoon time will be used for:
- Tutoring: Certified support staff will be available to work with small groups of students who are failing to meet mastery on specific skills and/or objectives. Students will also be able to complete and submit assignments, make up tests, complete assigned projects, etc.
- Teacher Planning/PLC Time: Content/Grade Level Teams will work together to plan hybrid lessons and activities for their students.
- Conference Time: Teachers can also use the time to parent contacts, grade assignments, post grades, prepare materials for instruction, complete required documentation, provide additional tutoring, etc.
Secondary campuses will continue to have a full instructional day Monday through Thursday.
To view the middle school Friday early release schedules, visit covid.visd.net
