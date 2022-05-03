The VISD Administration Office will move to a summer work schedule beginning May 31 and continuing through July 29.
The district will be closed May 30 for the Memorial Day holiday.
During June and July, VISD Administration Office hours will be 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday.
The office will be closed on Fridays throughout June and July.
The Administration Office will resume normal operating hours Aug. 1.
