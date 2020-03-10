Quintin Shepherd, Victoria school district superintendent, sat down with the Victoria Advocate to discuss how he and the district are preparing for COVID-19.
He discussed top priories and hypothetical situations if a confirmed case were discovered in Victoria.
Q: How would the decision to close schools be made and what factors play into that decision?
A: The question is being left to the school districts to ascertain when is the right time to close your campuses. Given that we don’t have a confirmed case here, obviously we can all take a breath and recognize that we have the opportunity to plan, and that’s a good thing. That’s what we’re doing right now. I’m going to draw on my experience as a superintendent from the Midwest to talk you through the mental calculus of a superintendent when you have to decide to cancel school for a blizzard. It’s very similar to what we’re experiencing now. You need to wait until there is some kind of confirmation that there is a threat. You plan and prepare, but you also have to adapt and be flexible enough with your plans that you can make the decision. Things that we’re looking at and exploring as a school district right now if there is a confirmed case of a student or staff member and they have been in a school building – that’s a big "and." If we have a student or a staff member who goes away during spring break and suspects that they are potentially carrying some sort of infectious disease when they come back from spring break, but never actually show up on campus then that would be a completely different scenario. We’re looking at each of these scenarios and planning differently. We wouldn’t necessarily move into full shutdown on a suspicion. There are a number of trigger points that take us from one level to another. The smartest thing we can do right now is use an abundance of caution in public places.
Q: What are the key precautions the district is taking aside from disinfecting?
A: Our staff made some recommendations right out of the gate about taking regular breaks so that we could wash hands and reminding kids how to wash hands. Some made suggestions that we could get Lysol wipes for the classroom and distribute them to teachers so they can pitch in and make sure high traffic areas are getting cleaned up. Great suggestion, which we implemented right away. We talked about the importance to clean high traffic areas such as hallways, doorways and lunchroom tables. We found some posters from the CDC and we printed them in English and Spanish and posted them in the front entryway and the hallways. We’re using the Clorox 360, and that’s an electrostatic cleaning device, which is different than spraying a surface and rubbing it. It surrounds what we are targeting. So instead of spraying a doorknob for instance and then wiping it down, using this Clorox 360 tool actually sort of gets into the spaces you wouldn’t normally clean. We’re using them on our buses, again a high traffic space for our kids. We have a schedule set up for our buses to get their Clorox 360 scrub treatment.
Q: What are the top concerns you have heard from students, parents, teachers and staff?
A: People want to get really smart about what’s actually fact. There is a completely different level around opinions. One of the ones I hear a lot is when are we going to close schools. When are we going to shut down schools and when are we going to self quarantine for teachers or students.
Q: If a student comes back from spring break and has been at school and then is diagnosed with coronavirus, what’s the protocol?
A: We’re finalizing that as part of our emergency plan. There are no incidents of it right now. There is no threat of it right now. I’m not concerned, but we are going to finalize that plan to make sure we’re in contact with the county health department.
Q: What happens if a person, who is not a student, is confirmed to have coronavirus in Victoria?
A: I would be super cautious, but that has not been a cause to close schools. I haven’t seen that happen anywhere around the country. As we get smarter about the virus and what our response should be that answer could change.
Q: How will spring break cleanings look for the district and how will it differ from traditional spring break cleaning?
A: The high-traffic high-touch areas will be addressed first. Traditionally, we come in and spray down and wipe. Instead, we are going to use the Clorox 360 tools. I don’t want there to be a misunderstanding that this is going to be a complete scrub down of every square inch of surface on every campus. That is humanly impossible. The other part is it’s also a little bit like practicing for a fire drill. When you practice for a fire drill you practice for what is not a reality. You practice so you are ready. Part of this cleaning process with the custodian crew over spring break is practice for let’s make sure we know how to do this well and make sure we’re doing a really good job. Again, should there be an incident, and we close down our schools, we’re going to want to have confidence that we can do a really good job getting everything back to standard.
Q: If you had to close schools what would be the disinfection process?
A: We’ve started those conversations in our emergency planning meeting this week, so we sat with health department and city officials and what that would look like not only for the schools but other public spaces as well. We know that as a school district our custodial crew has access to tools that probably neither the county nor the city have access to, and we have a staff that’s trained to utilize those tools. As an example, we would step up and help clean the library or other public facilities and coordinate with the city and county to get these spaces as clean as possible as fast as possible.
Q: If schools were to close, how would the district continue the education of the students?
A: We are required to have 75,600 minutes of instruction each year, and there is a provision in the code that allows Texas commissioners to make waivers. There are other school districts around the country that are talking about closing schools and continuing education online. We as a district have not prepared for that. Where you’ll see that happen is in the northern half of the country. We haven’t prepared for the online instruction and there is a good reason why. The reason is it would require a tremendous amount of resources.
Q: If schools were to close, would the school do anything to help the students that rely on free and reduced lunch?
A: We have done some thinking and a little bit of planning on that. When more than 60% of our student population is on free and reduced lunch, we know that food security and food necessity is a big issue for a lot of our students. What we cannot do, we can’t do what we would have done for instance during a natural disaster. If you have a natural disaster, you can have a central food depository and have people come pick it up. That would be the exact opposite thing because that would undoubtedly spread the virus. We would have to do the exact opposite. What we looked into as a school district is use our Transfinder system, which is our bus routing software, to identify student addresses from around the community. We could potentially work with the health department and the county and the city to have approval to potentially send some of our staff our to deliver meals to homes. If so, we could potentially use a few of our schools as packing sites for lunches. We could pack lunches for students and do a drive and drop. This is a huge if. These are just one of dozens if not hundreds of scenarios we are trying to plan for so we can be prepared. We’re sorting out the details on how we could distribute food.
Q: How are you addressing extracurricular activities like athletic events?
A: There is an essential function that is school, that is school. Some of the other things that happen outside of the school day are nonessential functions of school: concerts, events, banquets. This week, we’ve started to talk about nonessential functions and social distancing. We are having conversations about social distancing at any event where there is more than 100 people in a semi-confined space. We’re operating out of an abundance of caution right now, and that’s strictly for the safety of our students and our staff. We started conversations with principals about sporting events. We want to stay away from telling people what they can or cannot do. We’re not going to tell our staff they can’t travel over spring break. We are going to encourage our staff to use an abundance of caution in heavily populated areas. Everyone needs to make their own decisions but we’re asking you to make smart decisions based on your health.
Q: Have any events been cancelled at all?
A: No.
Q: What’s the likelihood of that happening?
A: I don’t know. It’s scary. What we’re going to do the day we get back, we’re going to see where we are at that point. If we come back from spring break and the situation has changed dramatically then we will respond appropriately.
Q: Have you considered having extracurricular without fans or an audience?
A: It would be something for consideration. There’s a slightly comforting thought in that we will not be alone. If in fact that this comes to Victoria, there is a very real chance that it will be everywhere else. At that time, we will be learning with others to see what will be working.
Q: What would self-quarantine situations look like for the district?
A: Part of the plan we’re looking at is what positions are essential on campus and which ones can work from home. Cleaning the buildings, you have to have staff to do that work. But there are other positions in the district where staff doesn’t actually have to be present to do their work. If there is a self-quarantine process we will very explicitly say and for what duration, but its too early to say at this time.
