Victoria Superintendent Quintin Shepherd provided an overview of school finances and academic performance Wednesday during VISD's annual State of the Schools address.
Shepherd, who delivered the address at Victoria Chamber of Commerce luncheon, talked about the school district's upcoming tax rate, its recent accountability scores and increases in state funding that led to teacher pay increases during the next fiscal year.
He also provided a snapshot on several district programs, including the VISD task forces, community partnerships and grants that will help autistic students.
Randy Vivian, president and CEO of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the event at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex, said he was most excited about the Victoria school district's lower tax rate.
"We're going to see local school taxes come down by 18 cents per $100, but we're also going to see property assessments go up a little bit," Vivian said.
Vivian said the outlook is especially positive with VISD schools improving academically. He also said the address was far more positive compared to the previous address.
"Last year the school district was going to levy an additional 11 cents," Vivian said. That tax hike was imposed for one year and was part of the recent tax rate reduction.
