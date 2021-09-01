The Victoria school district will implement some COVID-19 precautions after a surge of cases were reported among staff and students.
On Wednesday, Superintendent Quintin Shepherd sent a letter to the community, warning of potential school closures because of staff shortages resulting from a surge of cases.
“We are at our breaking point at Victoria ISD due to the rapid spread of COVID-19,”Shepherd said in the letter. “We are facing a shut down of several campuses due to a lack of staff to supervise student.”
About 667 positive COVID-19 cases among students and employees have been reported in the last eight days of instruction, according to a district news release. Of those cases, 541 are among students.
About 126 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, but the count started before the first day of school because staff return to campus sooner than students, district spokeswoman Ashley Scott said.
The positive number of student cases surpassed the total positive cases for students during the 2020-21 academic year, according to the release.
Because of the increase in cases, the district is moved from a Level 1 to a Level 2 for its COVID-19 status level. This means the district may limit large gatherings and implement safety measures on a campus-by-campus basis, Scott said.
At Level 3, COVID-19 precautions would be implemented district-wide.
The safety measures the district may put in place include: partitions in the lunchroom, resisting visitors, postponing non-essential events, encouraging outdoor meetings and implementing social distancing measures at athletic events.
A mask mandate is not being implemented, and if masks were required, the district cannot enforce them because of Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate, Scott said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends anyone who enters a public school campus should wear a face covering despite their vaccination status to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant.
District officials encourage staff and students to wear masks to follow CDC guidelines.
In his letter, Shepherd said the community has choices to make that will have impacts on schools.
He wrote the community has two choices, wear a mask or don’t. The decision is up to families because of the governor's orders. Wearing masks is not fun, but it can help decrease the number of cases in the district, and if it doesn’t work at least they tried, he said.
Choosing not to wear a mask is also hard, Shepherd wrote. It means the district will likely close campuses and lose school time, which is hard on teachers, families and students, he said.
