People interested in serving on the Victoria school district’s task forces can now apply for the 2019-20 school year, according to a VISD news release.
The school district is inviting parents, students and community members to sign up to be a part of the next phase of task force work.
The Designing Our Future Task Forces were created to give community members and students the opportunity to help plan and recommend ideas to the school district.
Applications are now available on the school district’s website, visd.net, for those interested in serving on the innovation and student learning pathways, efficiency and resource management or communication systems task forces.
The fall task force kickoff event will be 3-5 p.m. Sept. 11 at the VISD Conference Center, 1110 Sam Houston Drive. Those who are considering serving on a task force but have not filled out an application may also attend the kick-off event to learn more about the groups, according to the news release.
