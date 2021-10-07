The Victoria Independent School District is ending the Victoria Virtual School on Oct. 14 due to a decline in attendance.
Instead, the district will focus on placing their staff where they are needed most, according to a Thursday district news release.
“Providing (Victoria Virtual School) remote conferencing during our peak of COVID-19 student cases allowed us to support a large number of students. However, at this time, COVID-19 student cases have dropped, which allows us to redirect resources to support and enhance on-campus instruction and extended day opportunities,” said Tammy Sestak, assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction, and accountability, according to the news release.
On Aug. 31, eight days after classes began, the district reported 541 positive COVID-19 student cases, more than the total number of positive cases for students during the previous academic year. However, for the week ending on Sept. 30, the last day for which COVID-19 cases have been reported, only 25 student cases were reported.
The virtual school offers grade level and course specific instruction for students who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are living with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. Classes are offered daily from 4-8 p.m. by the district's teachers. Texas Education Agency guidelines dictate that teachers are not allowed to instruct in-person and remote-learning students simultaneously. Approximately 30 teachers worked on the virtual schooling.
"With the number of student cases dropping, and less than 30 students attending, it became impossible to predict which grade levels or courses needed to be prepared for and offered each day," said the district's spokesperson, Ashley Scott, in an email. "We will be shifting our focus to offer enhanced on-campus supports and programing beyond the regular school day."
There are 32 students enrolled in the program, but on Monday only nine participated in the program, according to the press release.
Once the virtual school ends, students who have to quarantine because of an exposure to COVID-19 will receive their work directly from their campus or teacher, said Scott. If they have questions or need assistance, they can contact their campus by phone during regular school hours, she said.
District officials will continue to monitor case counts in schools and will adjust its programming to best meet the needs of students as needed, said Scott.
All students enrolled in the virtual school are being notified of the program’s end, according to the press release.
Cat DeLaura contributed to this story.
