Victoria school district and Rethink Ed have partnered to provide parents with access to videos and activities to support parents’ and their child’s social and emotional well-being.
Parents will have access to strategies and tools that will help them and their child recognize and manage emotions, build stronger relationships and develop skills to lead happier and healthier lives.
“Victoria ISD is committed to efforts that grow the whole child,” said Cindy Salinas, the district Multi-Tiered Systems of Support coordinator. “This partnership with Rethink Ed contributes to creating a positive learning environment where students, families, staff, and community feel connected, respected, and included both inside the classroom and at home.”
If parents are unable to attend the Virtual Parent Night scheduled for their child’s campus, they may register at an alternate campus or view the videos on the Victoria school distict YouTube channel. To register visit visd.net.
- O’Connor Elementary School, 5-6 p.m. Thursday
- Aloe Elementary School, 5:30-6 p.m. Nov. 2
- Chandler Elementary School, 3:30-4 p.m. Nov. 4
- Vickers Elementary School, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 5
- Shields Elementary School, 11 a.m. — noon Nov. 10
- Smith Elementary School 2-3 p.m. Nov. 13
- DeLeon Elementary School, 5-5:45 p.m. Nov. 16
- Dudley Elementary School, 2-2:45 p.m. Nov. 16
- Crain Elementary School, 6-6:45 p.m. Nov. 17
- Hopkins Elementary School, 5-5:45 p.m. Nov. 19
- Rowland Elementary School, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 19
- Mission Valley Elementary School Dec. 8
Programs for Torres Elementary School was held Oct. 22 and for Schorlemmer Elementary School, was Tuesday.
