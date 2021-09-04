Victoria’s school district will begin offering online classes Wednesday for students who cannot attend in-person because of COVID-19.
Victoria Virtual School is a short-term, night school option for pre-K through 12th grade students, according to a Friday news release from the Victoria Independent School District. Eligible students include those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who are isolating because a member of their household has tested positive.
Participating students are expected to return to in-person classes as soon as their isolation period ends, and most eligible students will return to school within 10 days, according to the release.
For the school year, the Texas Education Agency is limiting each student to 20 cumulative days of participation in Victoria Virtual School and similar programs.
Victoria Virtual School will offer one virtual classroom per grade level for students in elementary and middle schools. High school students will be grouped by course. The instruction, which will occur in the Schoology Learning Management System, will focus on core subjects, including arts, math, science and social studies.
Elementary students will receive at least two hours of synchronous instruction combined with asynchronous instruction for a total of four hours each school day.
Pre-K through 4th grade students will receive synchronous instruction from 4 to 6 p.m. daily. Fifth grade students will receive an additional hour of synchronous instruction 4 to 7 p.m. daily. Sixth through 12th graders will participate in four hours of synchronous instruction from 4 to 8 p.m. every school day.
Lessons, which will be taught by district instructional staff, will align with the district’s curriculum and will focus on essential standards for a particular course or grade level.
Campus staff will use the designated criteria to identify eligible students and notify their families to determine a start date. Technology will be available for students who have tested positive for COVID-19, and a Home Usage Form will be required.
To learn more about Victoria Virtual School, visit visd.net/o/covid.
