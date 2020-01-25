Victoria school district formed a Bond Planning Task Force to look at the district’s future bond opportunities.
The task force is one of four task forces for the district. The task forces focus on specific topics and make recommendations to the district.
The bond planning task force has met four times and discussed growing district populations and what this can mean for a future bond. It is closely intertwined with the attendance and zoning task force.
A joint task force meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the University of Houston Multipurpose Room.
The task force will meet again at 3 p.m. on March 4 and March 25.
