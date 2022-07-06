The Victoria Independent School District’s Multilingual Department held a virtual signing on Wednesday to welcome approximately 10 professors from the Escuela Normal Superior de Jalisco at Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, to teach in the bilingual program at district schools.
The Programa de Enseñanza y Aprendizaje para la Educación Bilingüe en VISD is the academic collaboration program between the district and ENSJ. The district is inviting professors from the ENSJ to come and observe how VISD teaches bilingual elementary classes. VISD and schools where ENSJ alumni teach will learn from each other’s cultures and teaching methods.
Professors will also collaborate with district staff to create a training course for ENSJ alumni in Mexico. The training course will be four to six months long. Once ENSJ alumni complete the training course, they can participate in interviews with the district for potential bilingual positions.
Currently, there are state and national shortages of bilingual teachers. Texas has struggled to fill bilingual teacher positions since 1990. Foreign language and bilingual/ESL are consistently among the subject areas with the highest percentage of substitute teachers, according to the Texas Association of School Boards Human Resources Services.
“By inviting the professors from the ENSJ to visit VISD and observe how we teach bilingual classes in elementary, we will provide an opportunity for our students and staff to learn from each other’s cultures and teaching methods,” said Multilingual Director Roberto Rosas. “The goal for the district is to also have multiple pipelines for VISD to hire highly qualified teachers to ensure student success.”
The district aims to build an academic collaboration that benefits its students and teachers in Mexico who can gain the knowledge and expertise in how we teach.
The district anticipates the 10 professors to arrive during the spring semester, and they will be qualified to work in the district for one to three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.