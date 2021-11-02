Victoria voters were split in their support for four school bond items Tuesday night, according to early votes.
Up for election was a Voter Approved Tax Rate Election, or VATRE, and three school bonds.
Tuesday evening, most early voters were in favor of the VATRE proposition and Proposition C by 53.8% and 52.6%, respectively.
Early voters were against bond propositions A and B by 51.63% and 53.3%, respectively.
About 8.8% of Victoria County voters voted early.
The VATRE proposition would raise the district's budget by 3 cents and would go toward competitive wages for school district teachers and staff, if approved. It would also lower the tax rate by 2.17 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The first bond, also called Proposition A, is a $91-million bond that would address district-wide facility repairs if passed, including HVAC, roofing, electrical, plumbing and safety and security needs. It would increase the tax rate by 2.17 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Proposition B is an $83.9 million bond to construct a new Stroman Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Middle School that would support 1,200 students and innovative STEM learning. If passed, the tax rate would increase by 6.6 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The Stroman campus had to be abandoned just before the start of the school year when 21 varieties of mold were found in the building. Stroman students are attending classes at Liberty Campus, which means the middle school, alternative high school and credit recovery program are all on a single campus.
Proposition C is a $25.8 million bond to construct a new Mission Valley Elementary School. If passed, the tax rate would increase by 2 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Mission Valley is composed of a core building constructed in 1937 and temporary classrooms. The new campus would support 400 students.
If all propositions pass, the tax rate would increase by 8.6 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. If only the VATRE proposition and Proposition A pass, the tax rate would remain flat.
If approved, the VATRE would allow the school district to provide wages that would make it more competitive to attract and retain qualified staff, said Quintin Shepherd, district superintendent. The repairs and construction from the proposed bonds would also go a long way toward attracting staff, he said.
The Building Our Future Together group gathered at Aerocrafters for a results watch party.
School board President Mike Mercer was in attendance and hopeful despite the mixed early results.
“I’m glad to see the VATRE is doing well, glad to see the folks of Mission Valley showed up to the polls,” he said.
Mercer said he was disappointed at the low turnout for early voting.
Some in the community were against the propositions. Victoria resident Emett Alvarez said he has been against all previous bonds proposed by the school district and is against this one as well.
"In a nutshell I will say this bond election is very confusing to the voters," he said. "It’s a property tax increase across the board, so my feeling is vote no. Vote against all four, and the confusion is solved."
Alvarez said he voted early and against all propositions.
(3) comments
I would say that most all of us have some type of mold fungus or spores in our own homes that we can't see. The most likely places for this is the a/c ductwork, behind the kitchen sink, behind bathtubs and showers.
I can't afford to tear my house down to fix this.
Bleach works.
Let's go Brandon
“The Stroman campus had to be abandoned just before the start of the school year when 21 varieties of mold were found in the building. Stroman students are attending classes at Liberty Campus, which means the middle school, the alternative high school and the credit recovery program are all on a single campus.“. At one time, during consolidation, the Liberty Campus housed ALL public high school students. How could that be? Well, the District used all buildings, especially the 2-story, 56 classroom “Building B”. According to VISD’s Dr. Greg Bonewald, this 56 classroom building was shuttered over a decade ago due to plumbing, HVAC, and electrical issues. In 2017, a study concluded that Building B could be repaired and brought up to code for $9 million dollars at that time. Why didn’t the VISD Board of Trustees allocate the $9 million to bring this building up to code? Is the money to repair this building allocated in the 2021 Proposition A Bond? I don’t think so, but someone please prove me wrong. Why has this building been left to rot for over a decade? Repair this building and make the Liberty Campus Stroman Middle School’s forever home! Utilize the buildings we already have! Vote AGAINST demolishing and rebuilding Stroman Middle School!
Get out and vote no for bonds. I can’t vote for anything like this without specific details.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.