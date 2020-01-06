Q: I enjoy coming to UHV’s athletic events, and I want to contribute toward helping the university’s student-athletes. What can I do?
A: Thank you for supporting your hometown university’s athletic programs. University of Houston-Victoria Athletics features baseball, softball, and men’s and women’s soccer and golf teams. The university also is exploring the possibility of adding other programs, such as basketball, in the future.
To do that, and to keep the current programs strong, UHV hosts fundraisers and receives donations to help finance the university’s athletic programs. Texas does not allow any state funds to be spent on athletics, so community support is essential for the programs’ success. Contributions fund scholarships for student-athletes, recruitment efforts, growth of current programs, the addition of new ones and more. UHV’s student-athletes also support the community through volunteering, tutoring young students and bringing business to the community.
The biggest athletics fundraising event each year is the Weekend for the Jaguars, which will take place Feb. 15 to 17. The university is offering sponsorship packages with benefits available to individuals and businesses that contribute amounts ranging from $200 to $7,500.
The weekend begins Feb. 15, when the university will host the Claud Jacobs College Am golf tournament, during which sponsors and community members will have the opportunity to play alongside 18 college teams. The men’s teams will play at the Victoria Country Club, and the women’s teams will be at The Club at Colony Creek. Individual tickets to participate cost $50.
That evening, the university will host the Night for the Jaguars Dinner, Auction and Dance at Schroeder Hall. It will feature a silent auction, dinner, a live auction and a performance by the Scott Taylor Band. There also will be a cash bar. Guests are encouraged to dress in an upscale Western theme, and tickets cost $50 each.
On Feb. 16, the Claud Jacobs Collegiate Invitational golf tournament will tee off. The men will play two rounds, and the women will play one. The tournament will end Feb. 17 with a final round for both the men’s and the women’s teams.
To purchase tickets for the events or to support UHV Athletics through a sponsorship, contact UHV Athletics at 361-485-4424 or go online to www.uhvconnect.org/donations and select the option to give to Weekend for the Jaguars. You also can use the link to donate to UHV Athletics at any time. Thank you for supporting your hometown university and its student-athletes.
