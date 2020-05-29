Grace Guerra, 18: “Not only did I get accepted into my top choice of college but I received the highest merit scholarship, the President’s Distinguished, which is $24,000 a year for a graphic design program.”
Cyra Smith, 17: “My most memorable moment this year was definitely when our UIL One Act Play advanced out of zone into district. It’s the first time our theater department has advanced in four years. I was the female lead in the play, and we’re thrilled that all our hard work paid off.”
Kashish Chand, 16, Victoria West senior: “The environment and atmosphere of the senior class. I’ll remember tennis tournaments and being around these people and just the spirit of everyone in the class.”
Jenna Schaefer, 18: “My favorite memory this year was getting to know the other members of the yearbook staff better through games we played together.”
Contributed photo
Grace Guerra, 18: “Not only did I get accepted into my top choice of college but I received the highest merit scholarship, the President’s Distinguished, which is $24,000 a year for a graphic design program.”
Contributed photo
Brittany Usoff, 17: “Probably senior night football games. I’m on the drill team, and I really tried to soak up the last moment I was on the football field."
Contributed photo
Cyra Smith, 17: “My most memorable moment this year was definitely when our UIL One Act Play advanced out of zone into district. It’s the first time our theater department has advanced in four years. I was the female lead in the play, and we’re thrilled that all our hard work paid off.”
Contributed photo
Hansa Saif, 17: “The most memorable moment of my senior year was when my tennis team beat Moody High School by one match and placed third in our district.”
Contributed photo
Kashish Chand, 16, Victoria West senior: “The environment and atmosphere of the senior class. I’ll remember tennis tournaments and being around these people and just the spirit of everyone in the class.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.