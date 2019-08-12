Families and students wearing Warrior T-shirts filed into the gym at Victoria West High School as cheerleaders and band members danced to a drum cadence.
Though the excitement inside the gym was increasing just in time for the evening pep rally, Jeniza Holmes was waiting patiently just outside the gym doors for a friend.
For her first year of high school, Jeniza, 15, was a East High School Titan. This year, she has transferred to West High School. The Meet the Warriors back-to-school pep rally was her first official pep rally as a Warrior.
“This is pretty cool,” Jeniza said. “This is nice to have. I’m ready to make good grades, and I know people here at West, so the year should be good.”
Victoria West High School hosted its annual “Meet the Warriors” back-to-school pep rally Aug. 7 to get students, teachers and parents excited for the 2019-2020 school year.
School organizations, athletic teams and clubs such as the band and cheerleaders were introduced to attendees.
The high school band, cheerleaders and dance team provided entertainment for the evening, and the cheer squad from Cade Middle School also performed.
The rally served as the kick-off ceremony for the school year, as students started heading back to the campus last week to pick up their school schedules. Freshman orientation took place the next day, where freshmen were introduced to the campus and staff and learned more about what is offered at the campus.
“It’s so exciting to start the year with this level of excitement,” said Principal Deborah Crick.
Crick said she feels that the 2019-2020 school year will be “even bigger and better” for students as staff prepare for the school’s 10th anniversary next year.
“We want kids to improve and do their best here at West, and we also want kids to enjoy their time in high school – hopefully, pep rallies like this and showing what clubs and organizations are available will help,” Crick said.
The pep rally was also an opportunity for parent organizations to sell clear school spirit bags for games. Beginning this fall, only clear bags and one non-clear bag smaller than 5 ½-by-8½ inches will be allowed in district facilities for athletic events.
The Band of Warriors Booster Club sold Victoria West Warriors clear bags outside the gym during the rally. Booster president Richard Posada said the club decided to sell the clear bags as a fundraiser.
“We’re excited for the school year as parents – we all want our children to do well in school – but also as band parents because it is a state competition year,” Posada said. “We’re ready for school, too.”
Senior Adalee Kovar said this would be her last Meet the Warriors rally as a student. Adalee, 17, said she has found the rallies to be a fun way to get students ready for the school year.
For her last year in high school, Adalee is looking forward to choir competitions and spending time with her friends in choir. Adalee, a soprano, said being in activities like choir has helped her meet new people in high school.
“High school has been a lot of fun. I’m really excited to see how my last year will be,” Adalee said.
