Victoria West High School seniors virtually walked the stage Friday night.
The students will physically cross the stage during an adjusted ceremony because of COVID-19 on Monday and Tuesday where they will walk to "Pomp and Circumstance."
Before crossing the stage several shared their favorite moments of the school year.
Q: What has been the most memorable moment of your senior year?
