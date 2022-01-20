Victoria West High School has exceeded the staff absentee threshold of 30%, thus creating an environment where the availability of staff is strained and support staff is not available.
Victoria West High School will temporarily close its campus on Friday. Victoria West High School will resume instruction on Monday. All scheduled athletic events for Friday-Saturday will be held as scheduled, according to a news release from the district.
If your child has tested positive for COVID19 or is in the same household as a COVID19 positive case please contact your school nurse to assist with dates of return, further guidance.
On Wednesday, the Victoria school district resumed identifying staff attendance thresholds by campus.
The staff absentee critical threshold at each campus is 30%. When the staff absentees reach 30%, thus creating an environment where the availability of staff is strained and support staff is not available, the campus will be temporarily closed.
If a campus is to be temporarily closed, parents/guardians will receive an update from the District Notifications System, the update will be posted to the VISD COVID website, and local media partners will be notified, according to a news release from the school district.
During a campus closure, the entire campus will undergo disinfection treatment, according to the news release.
The staff attendance threshold is designed to provide timely notice as to when a campus is staff-compromised.
Staff attendance will continue to be reviewed regularly moving forward and campuses and the District will provide parents/guardians with as much notice as possible before closing a campus. If the district has to close a campus, all school functions pertaining to that campus will halt. There will be no virtual school in place of in-person school and extracurricular activities for that campus may be halted. Due to closures, some lost minutes may need to be made up at a later date. The District will provide more information if this is the case.
Just as quickly as COVID-19 is circulating throughout our community, campus staff is being affected resulting in a fluid and evolving situation for Victoria ISD. The District would like to thank campus staff, teachers, parents/guardians, and students for their continued patience as we work to maintain a safe environment for both staff and students on a daily basis.
