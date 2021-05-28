Victoria West High School’s graduation will feature an empty chair for the students who have died over the years.
This year, the chair will have four flowers on it to represent each of the four students who would have graduated with the class on Saturday, district spokeswoman Ashley Scott said. The Victoria West students will graduate at 8 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
“This has been done in the past, and we’re going to continue doing that,” Scott said.
The students being honored with a flower are Isabelle Wall, Rebecca Maldonado, Braden Wleczyk and Madison Long.
Last week several West students made a memorial for the students ahead of graduation. The memorial was taken down by school administrators because of a miscommunication in which the students thought they had permission.
Every memorial is different, said Brandi Henke, the district’s counseling director. Temporary memorials, like the one seen at West, are spontaneous.
Memorials for students who have died, specifically those who die by suicide, can be triggering to other students, Henke said. At least two of the students that were memorialized at West had died because of suicide.
Those things need to be discussed with the campus and the district ahead of being displayed, she said. Along with district officials, families of the late students also need to be included.
“I don't think students should assume that if the family has lost someone they are automatically going to be in agreement with a memorial,” Henke said.
District officials and counselors have to look beyond what students want to do and instead look at how it will affect all the students, Henke said.
Memorials and mass discussion of suicide can sensationalize it, and that could be detrimental to some students.
“Students are affected differently,” Henke said. “There are always going to be students that are more at risk than others.”
When a student is suicidal, their ability to grieve isn’t what it should be. The loss of a fellow student can be hard to process.
“If someone is suicidal and has those thoughts, they aren't thinking clearly all the time,” Henke said.
The best practice for when a student dies includes telling students in smaller settings such as in the classroom. Big assemblies should be avoided when discussing the death of a peer, Henke said.
There are healthy ways to honor late students aside from memorials. Students can participate in community service in their peer’s name and officials and students can make it OK to talk about mental health.
