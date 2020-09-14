Q: What happens if someone at school tests positive for COVID-19?
A: The district must notify its local health department if a student, faculty or staff member tests positive for COVID-19 and they were on campus, according to the Texas Education Agency.
The school must also send a report of the case to the Texas Department of State Health Services through an online form.
The campus must then close off any areas that are heavily used by the COVID-positive person.
Schools must also notify all teachers, staff and families of students who attend the same campus as the person who tested positive, according to TEA.
Districts, like Victoria and Edna, update the campus and district website with COVID-19 related information.
It is up to district officials to decide if or when a campus must close because of the spread of COVID-19. Victoria School district for example will look at closing if COVID-19 cases near 25% at any given campus.
If a student is displaying COVID-19 symptoms, the student must be separated until the child can be picked up by a parent or guardian, according to TEA. The school should clean areas used by the student.
TEA documents state parents should monitor their child for COVID-19 symptoms before sending them to campus. These symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, headaches, sore throat and/ or congestion.
