Q: What portion of the bond will go toward campus rebuilds?
A: About 62% of the bond will go toward the demolition and rebuild of two campuses, if it is approved by voters.
The bond package calls for the rebuild of Stroman Middle School for $73.7 million and Mission Valley Elementary School for $23 million.
The Stroman rebuild accounts for about 47% of the bond package. The Mission Valley rebuild accounts for about 15%.
District-wide repairs account for $58.4 million, or 37% of the bond package.
Playgrounds will also be added to each elementary school, if it is passed, for $1.5 million. That makes up 1% of the bond proposal.
