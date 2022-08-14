Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.