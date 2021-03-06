Q: Where will students go if Stroman and Mission Valley are rebuilt?
A: If the $156.8 million bond passes, Stroman Middle School and Mission Valley Elementary school would torn down and rebuilt.
The rebuild and demolition will likely be done in a phases, said Greg Bonewald, deputy superintendent of operations.
If done in phases, students would relocate to other parts of the campus that are not under construction and portable buildings would be used, Bonewald said.
The bond calls for the demolition and rebuild of Stroman for $73.7 million and Mission Valley $23 million.
It also calls for district-wide repairs for $58.4 million, and the addition of playgrounds at each elementary school for $1.5 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.