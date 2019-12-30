Thalia Tirador, 18, blew bubbles in a metal mixing bowl. She placed her hands inside the water, soap and paint mixture and lifted the bubbles out and placed them on a blank sheet of paper.
As they popped, they left behind a delicate paint pattern.
“You’re amazing,” said her peer, Leah Gonzales, 16. “We’re over here with our colored pencils, and you’re over there making magic.”
Tirador, a high school junior, and three of her Victoria West High School art peers competed at the annual San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Student Western Art Competition and brought home scholarships. All 400 submitted art pieces had a rodeo theme.
Tirador won Class Champion in the mixed media category and was awarded an $8,000 scholarship for her art piece.
“I almost wanted to cry,” she said when she heard the news.
The theme was rodeo, of which Tirador was not a fan. She said she wanted to find a way to integrate her style into the rodeo theme, which tends to be more realistic.
“I suck at realism,” she said. “I wanted it to be my style and not like anyone else’s.”
That’s where the bubbles came in.
Tirador said she embraced the bubbles and used them to create a dust-like scene with horses running.
“I like getting my hands dirty,” she said.
Leah, a junior, placed in the top 17 of the competition for her color drawing of a horse and won a $4,000 scholarship. Victoria West senior Eileen Webb, 17, also placed in the top 17 and won a $4,000 scholarship for her drawing of a blue cow.
Art teacher Sarah Ardner said the competition is great because it puts college on the students’ radars.
“These art students have a wide range of goals in life,” she said. “They are great art kids, and they surprise themselves when they win these scholarships.”
For the competition, students had to work from a photo they took or had permission to use, Ardner said.
“They spend countless hours on it,” she said. “It makes me feel proud because they have worked so hard for this award. For a lot of them, it’s something they’ve worked toward for much of their school life.”
She said the students spent about 100 hours each on their projects, and this year it paid off.
The art students competed against 90 other school districts, and they came from one of the smaller ones to compete in San Antonio.
“They are capable of competing with students from large urban schools,” Ardner said. “They really can hold their own.”
Victoria West senior Piper Kallman, 18, also won the Class Champion title in color drawings along with an $8,000 scholarship.
Victoria West student Piper Kallman and her art peers practice their skills pic.twitter.com/JlAT6fWOG5— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) December 21, 2019
“I wanted something exciting with a lot of motion,” Kallman said.
Her drawing featured a man riding a bucking bull. She said she named her piece “Bulls and Blood” because it had a manly, burly rodeo feel to it.
This is not Kallman’s first rodeo.
She has won a number of scholarships since middle school. She plans to use the scholarship to attend the University of Texas and major in biology.
Kallman said the art room is her happy place at school.
“I can make beautiful things because I can be myself,” she said.
Ardner said the competitions are great, but she wants to instill in her students a love for art that will last a lifetime regardless of what they do professionally.
“These girls are so well rounded,” she said. “They worked so hard this year ... they are four outstanding girls who are going to make Victoria proud in their futures.”
