Applications for the Women in Partnership for Progress Scholarship are available at local high school counselor offices.
Applicants must be graduating high school seniors who plan to attend a two-or four-year college, according to a news release from the organization.
Emphasis will be placed on scholarship, initiative and financial need.
An official high school transcript must be attached.
Two letters of recommendation are recommended.
Deadline for submitting applications is March 24.
Applications should be mailed to: Women in Partnership for Progress Attention: Cherie Singleton, P. O. Box 5173, Victoria, Texas 77903.