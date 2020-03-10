The YMCA is scheduled to give Victoria school board members information about its after-school program despite being dropped by the district three months ago.
The information item is scheduled to be presented at the board’s regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday. No action will be taken.
“They are giving me the opportunity to present,” said William Oliver, president and CEO of YMCA of the Golden Crescent. “We’re going to educate them on what the Y after-school program does.”
The YMCA operated its after-school program out of Victoria school district facilities for 28 years before the board voted to partner with Right at School instead.
Oliver said he is not expecting the district to drop their contract with Right at School, but he wanted to present his program so come June 2021 the board will be informed for a future contract.
Right at School is an after-school enrichment program that is based in Illinois.
The company is focused on student enrichment led by educators after school, according to the company website. It currently services 20,000 students a day.
The district has a contract with Right at School for it to operate from the 12 elementary schools that were previously served by the YMCA. The operating cost has yet to be negotiated.
Tami Keeling, Victoria school board president, said she elected for Right at School to take over after-school care because the program offers targeted intervention and enrichment, and it has a structured curriculum opposed to having homework time.
“They are on our agenda to come and tell us about what they can do and what a future partnership might look like with them,” Keeling said. “This is not us considering changes with what’s happening with Right at School.”
Keeling said she doesn’t know what the board will say, if anything at all about the presentation. She said there are two campuses that do not have an on-site after-school program, and there are options that could be considered in the future.
“We’re always looking for what’s best for the kids,” Keeling said.
Oliver said he wants to put the YMCA program in front of the board so they are educated when contract negotiations come up again.
“We just felt like we didn’t do a good enough job of educating the school board and the administration on what (the program) does,” he said. “It’s not going to be confrontational, and I’m just telling them what we do, how we do it and give them the story of the Y after-school program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.