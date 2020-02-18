Yoakum Junior High School students saw an increase in security Tuesday after an anonymous social media threat was made toward a specific student.
Two threats were made on Sunday and again on Tuesday, and school officials notified law enforcement and the student’s parents, Superintendent Tom Kelley said.
Classes were not disrupted because of the threat.
“We are in the heat of an investigation right now,” he said.
The first threat was a post on the anonymous social media site Yolo, and the second threat was a Tik Tok video. The video showed a person holding a weapon.
“There was someone holding what appeared to be a weapon, and it said you are going to regret everything you did to me,” Kelley explained.
Yoakum Police Department, Victoria County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety provided an increase in law enforcement officers at the junior high and the high school campuses.
The Victoria County Sheriff’s Department provided technology experts to trace the source of the threat, and Kelley said they believe the identity of the individual responsible will be known soon.
“We feel very confident in what they are doing,” Kelley said.
Law enforcement presence will continue during the school day on Wednesday.
