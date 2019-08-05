We all know skipping meals is not a good idea for our overall health and well-being. Your metabolism will slow down, and your body and brain simply cannot function properly. For these reasons, human bodies are programmed to prevent skipping meals by sending out a very strong and effective signal to yourself – hunger.
Unfortunately, we do not have such a signal to prevent skipping exercise. Yet skipping exercise is equally as deleterious and dangerous as skipping meals for our health.
What happens to your body if you skip physical activities and remain inactive? Well, nothing seems to happen at first. At least you don’t feel any bad effects right away. That is a huge problem because skipping exercise will insidiously ruin your health.
Human bodies are designed to be active. Even a short period of physical inactivity can lead to problems including premature aging, muscle weakness, bone loss, depression, other chronic diseases and death. While leading causes of death are heart disease and cancer, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies physical inactivity as an “actual” cause of death, which refers to the modifiable non-genetic risk factors that contribute to the chronic diseases resulting in death.
Physical inactivity and poor nutrition are the second leading causes of death, and studies found that physical inactivity doubles the risk of coronary heart disease, and inactive people have a 90 percent higher chance of developing the disease. Also, the term sedentary death syndrome (SeDS) has been coined to highlight the health disorders that are worsened by physical inactivity, including abnormal blood lipids, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and heart disease. Approximately 60 percent of Americans are at risk for SeDS.
Research shows significant health benefits can be obtained when a person transitions from being inactive to doing any amount of physical activity. It does not have to be intense or strenuous for health benefits. For “substantial” health benefits, adults should perform 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity per week. The guidelines also recommend muscle-strengthening activities at least two times per week. It is estimated that one minute of walking increases longevity by one minute and one minute of jogging prolongs the human life by two minutes.
So, for a healthy lifestyle, exercise should be a must. We must treat exercise like meals. We don’t skip meals; we must not skip physical activities.
