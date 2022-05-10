Eight additional immigrants have been found since authorities discovered a tractor-trailer loaded with immigrants days prior, said Jackson County sheriff’s officials on Tuesday.

Authorities initially reported finding “70-100” immigrants in the back of a stalled tractor-trailer near Ganado on May 4. Some of the immigrants ran from the tractor-trailer after being discovered by a trooper, leaving doubt about the exact number.

In their final briefing to media that day, authorities reported they had found 61 of the immigrants.

As of Tuesday, a total of 69 immigrants had been found, said Chief Deputy Craig Fitzpatrick.

The immigrants were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol, said Sheriff Kelly Janica.

Janica declined to comment about the identity of the apprehended tractor-trailer’s driver’s identity, saying the Texas Department of Public Safety would handle that information.

Tuesday, department officials said they would not release the driver’s identity because of an active investigation. It’s unclear whether the driver has been charged with a crime.