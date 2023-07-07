EL PASO — Patrick Crusius, the confessed mass shooter who pleaded guilty to killing 23 people at an El Paso Walmart nearly four years ago, was formally sentenced Friday to 90 consecutive life terms in federal prison.

The sentence was highly expected after the Justice Department decided in February not to seek the death penalty on the federal charges and Crusius promptly pleaded guilty to 90 murder, weapons and hate crime charges.

U.S. Federal District Judge David C. Guaderrama announced the decision shortly before noon on Friday.

Crusius still faces state capital murder charges that could bring a death sentence. No trial date has been set.

“I want to emphasize that nothing that happens in the federal courthouse will affect what happens in the state courthouse ... We are still going to be seeking the death penalty,” said Bill Hicks, district attorney for the 34th Judicial District that includes El Paso County. Ultimately it “will be an El Paso jury to make that decision whether he gets the death penalty or life in prison,” he added

The sentencing capped three days of testimony filled with raw emotions from relatives of the victims of the Aug. 3, 2019, shooting that was the deadliest attack against Latinos in United States history.

Crusius, who drove some 10 hours from Allen armed with high-powered assault-style weapon, said he carried out the attack to “stop the Hispanic invasion of Texas.

Some of the victims who confronted the shooter on Wednesday and Thursday told Crusius he has not seen the last of them.

Karla Romero’s mom died in the shooting. She at one point said she wished he was unshackled, telling him, “I’m not afraid of you. I believe I can take you.”

“I believe my mother would not hold a grudge, but she left four wise kids,” Romero said. “(My mother) is not gone. She will never be gone. You will see me again. I will see you again at the state trial.”

Luis Juarez Jr., whose father, Luis Sr., at 90, was the oldest victim, said, “There is no forgiveness for this crime. It’s unforgivable … Your soul is going straight to hell. There is no glory in shooting old people, women and children. There is no glory in that. You should not be breathing.”

“If it was up to me, you’d be chained to the back of my truck, and face down. I’d drag you to where you came from,” said Raul Melendez. “When the state trial comes around I hope you get the death sentence.”

Some of the victims clearly got under Crusius skin. At times he seemed animated, engaging with his body language. Perhaps the most revealing moment came when Dean Reckard, who lost his mother Margie, glared at Crusius and U.S. Marshalls stood up.

“You’re young and stupid,” Reckard said. “You made a bad choice. You’re beyond pathetic. You’re pathetic. Are you sorry for what you did?”

Crusius nodded his head yes.

Asked what he thought of Crusius’ decision not to address the courtroom, Rechard said, “He’s a coward.”