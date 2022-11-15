Residents of Mission Valley turned out to vote on Tuesday at a greater rate than those living anywhere else in Victoria County, a Victoria Advocate analysis of voting data shows.
The data shows of the 1,657 registered voters in the Mission Valley precinct, 1,070 ballots were cast, amounting to about 64.6% of the votes.
Just below Mission Valley were voters in Inez , with 63%, and northern Victoria County along U.S. 87, with 62.9%.
Countywide, just under 45% of the 56,352 registered voters cast ballots.
The lowest turnout in Victoria County was in south Victoria, where just 20.2% — or 116 — of the 573 registered voters cast ballots in Precinct 35. This is the neighborhood surrounding the Early Childhood Center at F.W. Gross, which is the polling place.
“I went to 21 polling sites on 8 November,” Bill Pozzi, Victoria County’s Republican chair, said in a weekend email responding to questions from the Victoria Advocate. “I started at 6:15 a.m. at Pattie Dodson (Public Health Center) and drove till 4 p.m. There were 23 people lined up at Pattie Dodson at 6:55 a.m. I was sure that the Republicans would have a landslide that day.”
They did. In Victoria and most of Texas, Republicans were able to celebrate major victories.
Locally, U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud soundly beat Democrat Maclovio Perez Jr., 64.5% to 35.5%. And state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst also came out with a nearly identical victory over Josh Tutt, 66% to 34%.
“I was very disappointed with the nation, but very happy with Texas and Victoria,” Pozzi said. “The governor beat Beto (O’Rourke) by 11 points, Lois Kolkhorst’s race was a runaway. Mike Cloud's race was a blowout. I am thankful that Texans voted for the Biden administration in a Huge negative way.”
Victoria County's Democratic chairman, Woodrow Wagner II, said he was disappointed with the results, especially those in statewide races, and thought his candidates in this area would have done better.
What he found was some candidates he put up locally actually did worse than their Democratic counterparts two or four years earlier.
While Victoria County remains firmly ruby red in its collective political leaning, however, there are some blue spots.
For instance, in Cloud's winning race, Perez took six of Victoria County's 35 precincts, primarily those in the south side of Victoria. In the races for governor and lieutenant governor, O'Rourke and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's Democratic opponent Mike Collier won the same six precincts.
In fact, precincts 1, 6, 7, 32, 34 and 35 remained blue in nearly each race.
Wagner said he has been keeping an eye on those precincts for quite some time. "One thing we did," he said, "we made sure we had a precinct chair in all of those precincts. The sad conclusion that I’ve preliminarily reached is that there may not be more (Democratic) voters there. Despite our efforts."
There were a few aberrations regarding those precincts.
In the race for state comptroller of public accounts, both incumbent Republican Glenn Hegar and Democrat Janet T. Dudding tied in Precinct 32, which is centered near the VISD administration offices. Each garnered 165 votes.
Democrats picked up Precinct 4, near Patti Welder Middle School, in the race for state attorney general, between incumbent Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat Rochelle Mercedes Garza.
Democrats also picked up Precinct 4 in the race for state Board of Education District 2 between Republican L.J. Francis and Democrat Victor Perez.
Pozzi acknowledged these few blue areas in the county, calling Victoria’s south side mostly Democratic and the north side mostly Republican.
But Wagner said he's not sure if Democrats can grow their Victoria County base, or even how to do it.
"You could make the argument that Democrats are regressing in terms of motivating voters," he said.
He noted, for example, O'Rourke finished within 2 percentage points of Sen. Ted Cruz when he challenged the Republican incumbent in 2018. This year, he trailed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott by nearly 11 points.
Same with Perez's challenge of Cloud. Two years ago, Cloud's challenger, Ricardo De La Fuente, received just over 27% of the vote. But this year, Perez netted just over 25%.
"They lost because our message didn’t resonate," Wagner said. "The thing wasn’t rigged. I went to 28 of the precincts that were open. … We lost.
"Is this an inevitable red county?" he continued. "The answer is possibly yes. If we measure our success by how many votes we got, Democrats are going to be disappointed."