Joint Special Election
Total Voters in Victoria County 55,441
Early voting
In person Monday: 203
In Person to date: 203
Total ballots mailed to date: 2,740
Ballots mailed Monday: 0
Ballots returned to date: 1,273
Total votes cast: 1,476
Early voting will continue through Oct. 29.
Election day is Nov. 2
For more information, contact the Elections Office at 576-0124 or email us at elections@vctx.org.
Source: Victoria County Elections Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.