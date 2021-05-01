One challenger and one incumbent won the two contested Hallettsville school board elections.
Holly Holik Cliffe beat incumbent Billy Gerke with 65% of the vote for Place 2.
In Place 3, incumbent Marna Klimitchek beat Jess Davenport with 59% of the vote.
Klimitchek said she looks forward to seeing how the old gym space will be replaced.
If Davenport had won, he wanted to represent his children, the children of those employees who work for him at Pro Field Services and others in the district.
In the Place 2 race, Cliffe said she wants to be there for kids academics-wise and sports-wise, promoting fairness no matter their socio-economic status. As a registered nurse and assistant director of nurses, she has also had to deal with the pandemic, an issue she said is important in schools, too.
Gerke said, he supported the teacher salary increases during the prior cycle. Looking forward, he said he wanted to provide the best technology, facilities, educational experience, health and safety for kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.