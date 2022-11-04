- Total voters in Victoria County: 56,411
- Early voting in person Friday:1,744
- Early voting in person total to date: 12,919
- Total ballots mailed to date:2,672
- Ballots returned Friday: 45
- Returned to date: 2,247
- Total votes cast in person and by mail: 15,166
Early voting has ended. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday for the General Election.
If you have applied for Annual Application Ballot by Mail, ballots may be returned by mail now until the day of the election or hand delivered only on Election Day.
Sample ballots are available on the election office’s website vctxelections.org.
For more information, contact the elections office at 361-576-0124 or email them at elections@vctx.org.