Total registered voters in Victoria County: 55,107
Early voting in person
- Total vote Tuesday: 417
- Total vote to date: 2,388
Early voting by mail
- Total mailed: 198
- Returned Tuesday: 1
- Returned to date: 122
Total votes cast: 2,510 (4.5%)
Early voting has ended.
Election day polling from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Saturday at the county’s 29 polling locations.
Mail in ballots may be returned by mail now until election day or hand delivered only on election day.
Sample ballots are available on the election administrator’s website: vctxelections.org.